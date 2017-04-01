01/04/2017

James Park on the Salman Personal Benefit Standard for Tipping Liability

Your hypothetical nicely demonstrates a potential problem with defining “personal benefit” to include non-monetary benefits.  I would agree that it’s easiest to show a breach of fiduciary duty when the personal benefit is monetary.  When someone receives money or something close to it in return for inside information, there will almost always be a strong case that there is a breach of fiduciary duty.  It may also be the case, though, that passing on a non-monetary benefit could also look like such a breach.  Consider a CEO who passes on inside information in hopes of wooing a potential love interest who trades on the information.  The CEO does not receive anything monetary, but it seems like he is acting in a way at odds with his fiduciary duties with the shareholders.

In my view, your hypothetical demonstrates that we need something more to assess whether the receipt of personal benefit triggers a breach of fiduciary duty.  One thought might be that we could also ask whether the receipt of a personal benefit reflects selfish behavior that is against the interests of the shareholders.  Though you are careful to note that in your hypothetical part of the CEO’s motivation is personal, I would argue that the situation you describe would arguably not qualify as selfish behavior.  The CEO is just trying to relieve his stress so he can work effectively on behalf of the shareholders.  He does receive a personal benefit, but I’m not so sure that this benefit is substantially at odds with the interests of the shareholders.  Thus, I think there’s an argument that the CEO would not be a tipper and that the psychologist would not be a tippee, at least under the classical theory of liability. 

Bainbridge bypassed for SEC Chair--Markets Tumble--Thousands Protest

The WSJ reports:

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate Sullivan & Cromwell law partner Jay Clayton as Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, adding another figure with close Wall Street ties to Mr. Trump’s administration.

What happened to populism?

01/02/2017

Joan Heminway on the Salman Personal Benefit Standard for Tipping Liability

Steve's provocative post asks us, through the use of a hypothetical and a focus on the tipper, what the outer limits of the personal benefit requirement are.  To answer that question, I step back to why we have the personal benefit requirement in the first place.  In short, under Dirks, the personal benefit requirement exists to enable us to determine whether a person with a duty to disclose or abstain is breaching that duty by improperly sharing material nom-public information.  Specifically, in Dirks, the Court states:
 
[S]ome tippees must assume an insider's duty to the shareholders . . . because it has been made available to them improperly. And, for Rule 10b-5 purposes, the insider's disclosure is improper only where it would violate his Cady, Roberts duty. Thus, a tippee assumes a fiduciary duty to the shareholders of a corporation not to trade on material nonpublic information only when the insider has breached his fiduciary duty to the shareholders by disclosing the information to the tippee and the tippee knows or should know that there has been a breach. 
 
463 U.S. 646, 660 (1983) (footnotes omitted).  We care about that breach because the breach creates the deception necessary to violate Section 10(b) (which prohibits manipulation or deception in connection with the purchase or sale of a security) and Rule 10b-5 as the doctrinal roots of U.S. Insider trading law applicable to the problem posed by the hypothetical.
 
Starting at this place, I could just duck the precise question asked and merely assess whether the sharing of the information by the CEO to the psychologist is improper (because of personal benefit or otherwise—assuming the personal benefit test is just one way to determine that).  Is it inconsistent with the CEO’s duty to disclose or abstain?  That would be the case if the CEO shared the information in self-interest rather than for the benefit of the firm or its shareholders, the beneficiaries of the CEO’s duty to disclose or abstain.  I might want more facts to be able to assess that matter, since the facts posed in the original hypothetical indicate no assessment by the CEO of the interests of those constituents.
 
Read in that light, however, the personal benefit test allows us to assess self-interest.  Offering information about confidential corporate dealings to anyone who does not “need to know” that information for the benefit of the firm and shareholders in order to improve one’s mental health would seem to be enough of a personal benefit to constitute the improper sharing of information.  Moreover, if, under the first Bill Klein enhancement to the hypothetical, the CEO receives special treatment in getting appointments, that looks like self-interest.  The second Bill Klein enhancement offers more sensitivity on the CEO’s part to not sharing information improperly—maybe balancing the CEO's health-value to the firm and its shareholders against the possibility that the information could be misused in the wrong hands.  (This certainly substantiates a lack of scienter, by the way, apropos of your comments on that element of the claim in your post.)
 
Moving on to an attempt at the bonus questions, as a lawyer who wrote and advised insiders on insider trading compliance plans for a living in a prior stage of my career, if I were the corporation’s legal counsel, I would advise the CEO not to share any information about forthcoming transactions as part of the therapy.  The lawyer should invite the client’s officer to “color between the lines” when at all possible.  I suppose in part my reaction in that regard stems from the feeling that the transactional details are not needed for purposes of receiving treatment, however.  And that may be incorrect.  Bottom line: the lawyer must act in the interests of the client—the firm—and not the CEO.  As to whether the lawyer must disclose the mental health of the CEO to the board, well, that also relates to the lawyer’s duty to the client.  I am not professional responsibility expert, but I believe this is a Model Rule 1.13(b) question.  If the lawyer knows that the CEO “is engaged in action, intends to act or refuses to act in a matter related to the representation that is a violation of a legal obligation to the organization, or a violation of law which reasonably might be imputed to the organization, and that is likely to result in substantial injury to the organization,” then the lawyer has to take action, and that action may include disclosure to the board.  But I would want to think more about that . . . .  I note that Comment 2 to the rule expressly notes that Rule 1.6 governs communications with the CEO:
 
When one of the constituents of an organizational client communicates with the organization's lawyer in that person's organizational capacity, the communication is protected by Rule 1.6. . . . This does not mean, however, that constituents of an organizational client are the clients of the lawyer. The lawyer may not disclose to such constituents information relating to the representation except for disclosures explicitly or impliedly authorized by the organizational client in order to carry out the representation or as otherwise permitted by Rule 1.6.
 
Again, I continue to think about all this and find the hypothetical and its focus on the tipper quite inviting . . . .

Andrew Verstein on the Salman Personal Benefit Standard for Tipping Liability

Steve describes a psychiatrist who trades after learning about a merger from one of his patients, raising the question, “Does Treadwell’s conduct constitute an illegal tip under SEC Rule 10b-5?” We can ask the same question of the psychologist. Steve’s hypothetical is meant to generate discussion, and the possibility for extended discussion is meant to demonstrate just how much Salmon v. US left unanswered.

Unanswered questions are not unusual in insider trading law, and securities litigation generally, but Steve’s question rings out because of how close we got to clarity.

  • The government argued that the Dirks personal benefit test is met “whenever the tipper discloses confidential trading information for a noncorporate purpose.” Under this permutation, the defendants would have faced long odds. The disclosure was not, say, to obtain strategic or legal advice vital to the merger; rather, the CEO sought only psychic relief. Perhaps a company benefits from a de-stressed CEO, but if that counts passes muster as a corporate purpose, a great many practices would have to be reevaluated.
  • Salman and several amici asked for clarity, too, but with the opposite polarity. In United States v. Newman, Salman’s counterpart in circuit-splitting, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals held that recipients of information can lawfully trade unless the tip was shared as part of an “exchange that is objective, consequential, and represents at least a potential gain of a pecuniary or similarly valuable nature.” This requirement would clearly have helped our defendants. Among the few things I remember from 1L tort class is the notion that ordinary occupational stress is rarely a compensable harm, suggesting that its relief would not amount to “objective . . . pecuniary” benefit to the CEO-source.

However, the Court’s decision this month largely overruled Newman, restoring the status quo ante as to quid pro quo. Likewise, the Court declined the government’s invitation consolidate a tougher standard. By refusing both invitations to clarity, the Court again leaves us imagine increasingly puzzling variations on the tipping theme. 

Still, a practical attorney might question the value of such puzzles. After all, there is no mystery as to whether these characters are liable for breaking the law (at least assuming the other elements are met):

  • The psychologist almost certainly ran afoul the misappropriation theory, by betraying her confidential relationship with the CEO.
  • If we decide that the CEO’s disclosure didn’t violate a duty to his company, then there is a risk that this disclosure violated Reg FD, which prohibits senior officials of an issuer from sharing information with one shareholder before others.. Trading on the information would then expose the psychiatrist to civil liability.
  • If this merger was going to involve a tender offer, both defendants may have violated Rule 14e-3, which sets up especially pro-prosecutor rules in that special context.

So the only mystery is whether the government can nail them on the classical theory too. Is that a mystery worth solving? Well, it is a mystery with real consequences because of the way that various elements of insider trading law hang together.

For example, our resolution of the personal benefit question bears directly on the applicable standard in “Possession vs. Use” Debate. Must a trader use proscribed information to plan her trades, or is it enough that she traded (for whatever reason), after having come into possession of such information? Professor Donna Nagy has persuasively argued that the pro-government “use” standard is far more appropriate to the classical theory than the misappropriation theory.

Thus, if the psychologist avoids the classical theory pursuant to Salman, he can argue – successfully or unsuccessfully, as the case may be – that he had long planned to trade and that this information did not influence his conduct. That argument is off the table if we find a personal benefit to the CEO.

12/30/2016

Eugene Volokh on silencing professors to prevent students from being offended and case law support

My friend and UCLAW colleague Eugene Volokh has more on the free speech mess at University of Oregon:

People often support disciplining and even firing professors who say things that are perceived as racist on the grounds that 1) those professors can’t be trusted to evaluate minority students fairly, 2) students will be afraid that they won’t be judged fairly, or 3) students will more broadly lose confidence in the professors (or just couldn’t stand to be in the room with them) or even in the institution, and won’t learn as effectively. I’ve seen these arguments made often, most recently as to the University of Oregon controversy. ...

I appreciate the force of these arguments, and indeed, if all you care about is maximum teaching effectiveness and reliability, you might take such a view. But, if accepted, these arguments really will be the end of freedom of expression — both casual and more formally academic — on university professors’ part, because they reach far beyond black makeup in Halloween costumes.

Precisely right. There is a pertinent case, by the way, Berger v. Battaglia, 779 F.2d 992 (4th Cir. 1985), in which a police officer brought § 1983 action challenging department's order requiring him to cease public performances in blackface while off duty and challenging denial of his request for permission to perform for compensation while off duty. The court held that "Berger's conduct in performing public entertainment in blackface was constitutionally protected speech and that the defendants as public employers were not justified by any sufficiently weighty countervailing state interest in taking disciplinary action either punishing Berger for that conduct or chilling in any way his continuation of it." 

The court further explained that the "threat of disruption" cited by the Police Department as grounds for punishing the officer "was caused not by the speech itself but by threatened reaction to it by offended segments of the public." Imprtantly, the court explained that:

Short of direct incitements to violence by the very content of public employee speech (in which case the speech presumably would not be within general first amendment protection), we think this sort of threatened disruption by others reacting to public employee speech simply may not be allowed to serve as justification for public employer disciplinary action directed at that speech.

Back to Volokh. He goes several examples of other types of speech that some students might find offensive:

Imagine, for instance, a professor who says — at a party, in an op-ed, at a debate, in a scholarly article, or wherever — that she thinks that Catholicism is a foolish and evil religion, because it oppresses women and gays. ...

Or say a professor says that President-elect Donald Trump is a charlatan and a bigot and that Trump voters were therefore either fools or bigots themselves. Again, this could be in a conversation at a party where students may be present, or in an op-ed, or in a scholarly article. ...

Likewise, say a professor sharply condemns certain streams of Islam (e.g., Wahhabism), or for that matter just posts the Muhammad cartoons on his office door or when writing about them on his blog. Some Wahhabi students may be offended by the former. ...

Or say a professor publicly identifies as a hard-line Marxist, who thinks that the capitalist class has blood on its hands from its oppression of the workers. The professor might have praised Marxist mass murderers, such as Stalin or Mao, and talked of the justifiability of violent revolution. Or he might have just been seen wearing a Che Guevara T-shirt.

And then he goes in for the kill:

Yet I take it that universities’ (especially public universities’) general answer to the student who complains about a professor who made anti-Trump-voter or anti-Catholicism or anti-capitalist or anti-American statements at a party or in a blog post will be, more or less, “tough.” Professors are entitled to express their views, including controversial ones; indeed, they’re supposed to express such views, however controversial, as part of their scholarship and their public commentary. And that applies to condemnation of religions, economic classes and political belief systems, as well as debate on less heated topics. “[F]reedom to differ is not limited to things that do not matter much. That would be a mere shadow of freedom.” If you disagree with the professor, express that disagreement, the universities would say; but we won’t shut the professor up in order to prevent you from feeling offended or alienated.

Volokh is generally a pretty cheerful guy in my experience, which may explain why he thinks that opening the door to punishing Shurtz would open the door to all of these other types of speech being punished.

And that's where I disagree.

As I noted in a prior post, where speech offends left-wing sensibilities, Universities (like Oregon) fall all over themselves to punish it.

Double standard? Yep. And very few people in higher education care.

 

 

Political correctness run amok at University of Oregon, but white genocide tweets okay at Drexel

Reason has details on the hit to academic freedom and free speech at the University of Oregon arising out of the incident in which law professor trying to make a point about racism (admittedly doing so in a stupid and unwise way by wearing blackface) is being hung out to dry (at the very least):

Shurtz's costume involved the use of black makeup on her face and hands, which constitutes an offensive use of blackface in the eyes of many people. Blackface is always impolite, this thinking goes, because of its racist and discriminatory history—even if the person wearing it is portraying a specific black person, rather than black people generally, and even if the portrayal isn't intended to be mocking.

I'm not sure whether this logic makes any sense, but even if it does—even if blackface is patently and objectively offensive to a number of people—what right does a public university have to discipline a law professor for dressing provocatively? ...

The report notes that Shurtz enjoys certain free speech protections as a tenured law professor, but in this case, the university's interest in preventing racial discrimination outweighs Shurtz's claim to academic freedom.

It's impossible to overstate how radical and dangerous (and wrong) this finding is. As The Washington Post's Eugene Volokh points out, Oregon's policy forbids discrimination that arises not just from racial considerations, but a host of other status as well: age, veteran status, sexual orientation, perceived gender, and religion. If a problematic Halloween costume—donned with innocent or even positive intentions—is enough to constitute racial harassment, how easy would it be for the university to make a determination of religious harassment? ...

The report does not specify what Shurtz's punishment will be—she has already been suspended for weeks. That's disturbing enough, but the greater concern is the overall climate at Oregon. Unintentional, one-off slip-ups constitute discriminatory harassment, in the university's view—as long as enough students are offended. It doesn't matter if they are wrong to feel slighted. It doesn't matter if the expression in question is a matter of legitimate public interest. It doesn't matter if the faculty believe that education should, in some cases, provoke discomfort. It doesn't matter if it happens outside the classroom, and only indirectly concerns the university.

If Shurz had dressed up as a Catholic priest, with the deliberate intention of mocking Catholicism and making her Catholic students uncomfortable, would we not defend her right to challenge religious dogma? I think I know Oregon's answer: no way. If accidental exercises in controversial expression are prohibited, then the university simply put, does not recognize free speech rights—full stop.

Meanwhile, remember the case of the Drexel University professor who posted a tweet wishing for white genocide? Unlike Shurtz, he's getting a slight and muted slap on the wrist as Drexel walks back its initial condemnation of the tweet:

Drexel University responded, “The University vigorously supports the right of its faculty members and students to freely express their opinions in the course of academic debate and discussion. In this vein, we recognize Professor Ciccariello-Maher’s tweets as protected speech.

“However, his words, taken at face value and shared in the constricted Twitter format, do not represent the values of inclusion and understanding espoused by Drexel University. As we engage with one another in conversation, it is important to remember that these principles  -- academic freedom, freedom of speech and the need for inclusivity and respect -- are not mutually exclusive.”

Thomas Lifson does a very good job of critiquing Drexel's retreat, using Drexel's own speech code to show its hypocrisy.

My point is not that the Drexel professor should be punished. As one of the very rare conservatives in academia whose own Twitter account is, shall se say, sometimes robust, I obviously have a strong self interest in strong free speech and academic freedom rights on campus. My point is only that the disparity once again illustrates that on US campuses free speech protects only language and conduct that does not offend the far left.

BTW, FIRE gives both Oregon and Drexel its Red warning with respect to their speech codes:

A “red light” institution has at least one policy that both clearly and substantially restricts freedom of speech. A “clear” restriction is one that unambiguously infringes on what is or should be protected expression. In other words, the threat to free speech at a red light institution is obvious on the face of the policy and does not depend on how the policy is applied.

12/29/2016

Yours Truly will be at New Issues for Corporate Governance Under Delaware Law

Business Law Breakfast Invitation_1481816607508_1

12/28/2016

A post-Salman insider trading/tipping personal benefit hypothetical (comments open)

Target CEO Tony Treadwell has become highly stressed as a result of the high pressure merger negotiations and begins seeing a psychologist for therapy. In the course of their sessions, Treadwell discloses confidential information about the merger to his psychologist. Unbeknownst to Treadwell, the psychologist buys Target stock on the basis of that information. Does Treadwell’s conduct constitute an illegal tip under SEC Rule 10b-5?

In Salman v. US, the Supreme Court recently held that:

Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Rule 10b–5 prohibit undisclosed trading on inside corporate infor- mation by individuals who are under a duty of trust and confidence that prohibits them from secretly using such information for their personal advantage. ...

These persons also may not tip inside information to others for trading. The tippee acquires the tipper’s duty to disclose or abstain from trading if the tippee knows the information was disclosed in breach of the tipper’s duty, and the tippee may commit securities fraud by trading in disregard of that knowledge. In Dirks v. SEC, 463 U. S. 646 (1983), this Court explained that a tippee’s liability for trading on inside information hinges on whether the tip- per breached a fiduciary duty by disclosing the information. A tipper breaches such a fiduciary duty, we held, when the tipper discloses the inside information for a personal benefit. And, we went on to say, a jury can infer a personal benefit—and thus a breach of the tipper’s duty—where the tipper receives something of value in exchange for the tip or “makes a gift of confidential information to a trading relative or friend.” ...

Making a gift of inside information to a relative like Michael is little different from trading on the information, obtaining the profits, and doling them out to the trading relative. The tipper benefits either way.

One issue is whether disclosing information to a mental health care provider in order to receive appropriate treatment should be deemed the requisite sort of personal benefit required for a disclosure to be deemed an illegal tip. Your instinct may to say no, because Tony disclosed the information not with the intent of conducting an exchange or of making a gift. But this confuses the personal benefit test with the requirement of scienter. 

Scienter is (probably) required in order for a tipper to be held liable. Scienter requires something more than mere negligence on Tony's part, but all lower courts agree that recklessness--i.e., "conduct that reasonable persons know is unsafe or illegal"--suffices. So if Tony was reckless in making the disclosure, the scienter requirement would be satisfied.

Where an insider discloses information for a corporate purpose, there is no personal benefit (which is why the SEC had to adopt Regulation FD). But here Tony has disclosed the information at least in part for the personal purpose of being restored to good mental health.

In Salman, the Supreme Court blew off these sort of hypotheticals:

It remains the case that “[d]etermining whether an insider personally benefits from a particular disclosure, a question of fact, will not always be easy for courts.” 463 U. S., at 664. But there is no need for us to address those difficult cases today, because this case involves “precisely the ‘gift of confidential information to a trading relative’ that Dirks envisioned.” 792 F. 3d, at 1092 (quoting 463 U. S., at 664).

To which one can only reply, thanks a bunch. That's a big [expletive deleted] help.

So the question remains: Because personal benefit is not limited to a monetary or similar quid pro quo, what is the outer limit of the personal benefit requirement?

Note, by the way, that U.S. v. Willis, 737 F.Supp. 269 (S.D.N.Y.1990) held that a psychologist could be held liable under the misappropriation theory on basically these facts. But I'm concerned with Treadwell's liability as a tipper under the classical theory.

Bill Klein suggests some further complications:

  1. Suppose TT knows that the psychologist is an active trader who has in the past traded on information TT has revealed in therapy sessions and has become especially accommodating to TT’s scheduling problems.
  2. On the other hand, suppose TT has warned the shrink not to trade on anything revealed in sessions and has tried to avoid revealing anything more than what is necessary therapeutically—but the shrink figures out what the deal is that is causing TT’s anxiety and trades anyhow.

Bonus questions:

  1. Suppose you were TT's lawyer. He tells you he is going to the psychologist. What do you tell him about disclosing information to the therapist?
  2. Do you think the lawyer (assume he's Target's general counsel) has a duty to go to the board and report that the CEO is so stressed out?

State regulators retaliated against financial adviser for anti-Obama speech

Go here for a very interesting post by my UCLAW colleague Eugene Volokh on a pending SCOTUS case involving a financial adviser who got fired, allegedly due to pressure by state regulators, for making an anti-Obama ad.

Fixing Campus Kangaroo Courts

Excellent op-ed in today's WSJ by Foundation for Individual Rights in Education executive director Robert Shibley on the glaring need for due process on campus Title IX courts:

In September, following allegations that Minnesota football players had sexually assaulted another student, Minneapolis law enforcement investigated and declined to charge any player with a crime. Yet the university’s Title IX investigation into the same incident—which lacked full access to some video evidence used by police—resulted in 10 players’ suspensions from the team, angering members and inspiring the walkout.

Such wildly divergent outcomes between campus and police investigations erode confidence in both systems. Yet they have become more common than ever since the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) began to do end-runs around the law five years ago. ...

My organization, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, which has sponsored lawsuits challenging the OCR’s decisions, has identified more than 130 lawsuits filed by students who claim they were wrongly punished for sexual misconduct since the Dear Colleague letter was issued. Victims and accusers also routinely complain of bad investigations by college administrators who are poorly equipped to handle felony crimes.

The OCR’s debased definition of harassment, meanwhile, has led to absurdities such as a feminist professor being investigated for criticizing Northwestern University’s Title IX efforts in a newspaper column. Confidence in the system is low for very good reason.

The change of administrations in Washington offers a valuable opportunity to erase these failed policies. 

He offers a number of important changes that would improve processes for both alleged victims and alleged perpetrators. 

12/26/2016

The problem of progress: A comment on The Economist's lament for 2016

The Economist will not be sad to see the back of 2016:

If you believe, as The Economist does, in open economies and open societies, where the free exchange of goods, capital, people and ideas is encouraged and where universal freedoms are protected from state abuse by the rule of law, then this has been a year of setbacks. ... As globalisation has become a slur, nationalism, and even authoritarianism, have flourished. 

The Economist finds the root of the problem in "the loss of faith in progress. Liberals believe that change is welcome because, on the whole, it is for the better."

I object. In my view, the problem is not a loss in faith in progress: the problem is that progress is, in many respects, a false prophet.

We have been inundated by change in the first 16 years of this millennium. Disruption in finance and economics. Blisteringly fast changes in social norms and mores. New technologies disrupting established business. Radical new ideologies, most of which proselytize by the sword. The ever increasing dominance of a global elite that mocks traditional values and national loyalties. An aggressive secular humanism that derides religion. All this can be laid at the feet of what liberals call progress.

As a conservative, I do not deny that change is necessary. However, as Russell Kirk has written:

Burke’s reminder of the necessity for prudent change is in the mind of the conservative. But necessary change, conservatives argue, ought to be gradual and discriminatory, never unfixing old interests at once.

It is because our society has thrown over the faith in prudence for the cult of progress that a year like 2016 has befallen us. As Kirk observed:

When successful revolutionaries have effaced old customs, derided old conventions, and broken the continuity of social institutions—why, presently they discover the necessity of establishing fresh customs, conventions, and continuity; but that process is painful and slow; and the new social order that eventually emerges may be much inferior to the old order that radicals overthrew in their zeal for the Earthly Paradise. ...

Liberals and radicals, the conservative says, are imprudent: for they dash at their objectives without giving much heed to the risk of new abuses worse than the evils they hope to sweep away. 

To cite but a single example, is not the insistence upon safe spaces on college campuses an example of how the revolutionaries are  carving out new conventions to replace the old rules of free speech and association they have denigrated? And are those not proving to be abuses of the rights to freedom of thought and expression?

The cult of progress is a problem not only because it fosters change that is too sudden and thoughtless, but also because it is premised on the the ascendancy of individual reason. Burke contended that individual reason could never fully comprehend the divine intent, although we grope towards it through history, myth, fable, custom, and tradition. Of these, tradition and custom are by far the most important.

Tradition often has a hard time withstanding the assaults of individual reason. Yet, tradition—even if seemingly foolish—has extraordinary value. Indeed, respect for tradition is closely linked to the virtue of prudence. Edmund Burke echoed Plato in his assertion that prudence was the chief virtue of true statesmen. If nothing else, as 2016 has proven, the law of unintended consequences must be given its due.

While prudence justifies reliance on empirical observations about the current state of the world, it also justifies consideration of the traditions of the community. The prudent legislator respects tradition precisely because the enduring truths of what Burke aptly called “original justice” are revealed slowly, with experience, over time. As John Randolph put it, providence moves slowly, but the devil always hurries. The individual is foolish, but the species is wise. We thus turn aside from ancient usage at our peril; far better to profit from the wisdom of our forbearers.

In addition, a great virtue of tradition is that it gives us a vantage point different from today’s prevailing judgment. Individual reason in today’s moral climate too often leads to mere values, which are purely matters of personal preference, lacking the moral force to bind others. In contrast, tradition emphasizes virtue, which is backed by the sanction of an enduring moral order with real teeth. The seven cardinal virtues — justice, fortitude, prudence, temperance, faith, hope and charity — thus are not questions of personal preferences. The individual can choose not to live up to those standards, but our moral heritage treats that choice as a sin having consequences.

This last observation points to what I regard as an even greater flaw in the cult of progress; namely, the implicit assumption of human perfectibility. Many liberals--especially but not exclusively of the progressive variety--believe in the perfectibility of man and the unstoppable march of human progress.

As a conservative, I know that to be a mirage. Back to Kirk:

Human nature suffers irremediably from certain grave faults, the conservatives know. Man being imperfect, no perfect social order ever can be created. Because of human restlessness, mankind would grow rebellious under any utopian domination, and would break out once more in violent discontent—or else expire of boredom. To seek for utopia is to end in disaster, the conservative says: we are not made for perfect things. All that we reasonably can expect is a tolerably ordered, just, and free society, in which some evils, maladjustments, and suffering will continue to lurk. By proper attention to prudent reform, we may preserve and improve this tolerable order. But if the old institutional and moral safeguards of a nation are neglected, then the anarchic impulse in humankind breaks loose: “the ceremony of innocence is drowned.” The ideologues who promise the perfection of man and society have converted a great part of the twentieth-century world into a terrestrial hell.

One might reasonably add the "twenty-first century" to that final claim.

My Catholic faith reinforces my belief that a quest for human perfectibility on Earth is at best doomed to failure and, perhaps, a source of mortal sin. The church regards the vices of pride, vanity, jealousy, greed, and insatiable desires as an intrinsic part of human nature since the Fall of Man. To be sure, As Aquinas taught, we are called upon to seek evangelical perfection in which we are free of mortal sin and cultivate the love of God, but as Augustine taught "because of original sin, human beings cannot now even will finite perfection. ... The only way that progress can be made toward moral perfection and salvation is by God's grace."

The cult of progress necessarily rejects this new of the human condition. Consider this helpful analysis of Christopher Lasch's work:

Lasch saw that the most viable progressive ideology—the only one to emerge intact from the rise and fall of the modern era’s revolutionary and totalitarian regimes—was the one created by the new science of political economy in the eighteenth century. Its prophets were Bernard Mandeville, David Hume, Adam Smith—the heroes of classical liberalism, not Marxian radicalism. For Smith et al. promised not utopia but the indefinite expansion of prosperity, a lower but seemingly much more achievable goal.

Lasch’s great contribution is to show that even this more modest project requires the dramatic alteration of traditional moral valuations. For one thing, unlike the classical, Christian, and republican traditions, “the modern conception of progress depends on a positive assessment of the proliferation of wants.” Austerity and self-denial have no place in the modern, progressive conception of the good life. For “thrift and self-denial” mean nothing less, ultimately, than “economic stagnation.” Desire and appetite, on the other hand, must now carry a positive valence. Formerly condemned as potentially insatiable and therefore subject to a panoply of private, public, and religious constraints, for there to be progress desire and appetite had now to be continually stimulated. Furthermore, this progressive ideology, by proposing a world continually improving and without end, necessarily entails the institutionalization of a sense of impermanence, the sense “that nothing is certain except the imminent obsolescence of all our certainties.”

Lasch’s book attempts to highlight the most important critics of this new idea of progress while showing that the most effective criticism can be traced to the populist tradition and its preference for a rooted life centered on family, neighborhood, and church. 

And therein lies Lasch's true genius, for his work anticipated and predicted what happened in 2016:

... for Lasch the populist tradition he hoped to rejuvenate was the natural home of cultural conservatives, so long as they truly wished to be associated with “a respect for limits, localism, a work ethic as opposed to a consumerist ethic, a rejection of unlimited economic growth, and a certain skepticism about the ideology of progress.”

So unlike The Economist, I don't see 2017 as a year in which the goal should be to restore faith in progress. Instead, 2017 needs to be a year in which we grope towards a reconciliation of capitalism, cultural conservatism, and populism and the fusion from those elements of a new politics and culture that puts people first.

A postscript:

Some will say these are odd thoughts coming from someone who has spent his professional life understanding and defending corporations. Especially someone who is profoundly skeptical of corporate social responsibility.

Yet, my praise has always been directed to the form and not to the people who run specific corporations. I firmly believe that the corporation is a force for good and liberty--when it is in the right hands.

Unfortunately, we have seen an awful lot of wild pitches lately. So much so that to speak of virtue and corporations in the same breath seems hopelessly naïve. Consider the high profile corporate scandals of recent years. Not since the Levine-Boesky-Milken insider trading scandal in the mid-1980s, have so many leading corporate figure taken the “perp walk” as have those implicated in the recent wave of corporate governance scandals. Anyone with more than a passing familiarity with the business news of the new millennium can rattle off the relevant names: Enron, WorldCom, ImClone, Adelphia, Tyco, and so on.

How did this happen? Here, I turn to the late Christopher Lasch. In The Revolt of the Elites, Lasch observed of the modern professional elites – from whom most corporate directors and managers are drawn – that their “attitude to religion ranges from indifference to active hostility.” Rather than faith, “[a] skeptical, iconoclastic state of mind is one of the distinguishing characteristics of the knowledge classes.”

In other words, they embraced the cult of progressivism. 

This changing mindset must bear a substantial share of the blame for the sorry state of Corporate America. Virtue is an adaptive response to the instinctive human recognition of (and need for) a transcendent moral order codified in a body of natural law. People are most likely to act virtuously when they believe in an external power, higher and more permanent than the state, who is aware of their shortcomings and will punish them in the next life even if they escape retribution in this life.

Put another way, economic actors do not function in a vacuum. To the contrary, modern corporate capitalism necessarily rests on a moral foundation. Morality's primary purpose, said Kirk, is "to order the soul and to order the human community, not to produce wealth.” As faith eroded among our corporate elites, however, the capitalists of our day lost this essential moral foundation and, with it, the instinct for honor that virtue inculcates. ...

The Church’s response to crises of corporate governance therefore should not be support for the statism of principle ethics. The nanny state is a poor substitute, at best, for the virtue inculcating power of faith and voluntary community. We may fear the faceless bureaucrat, but he does not inspire us to virtue. Conduct that rises above the lowest common moral denominator thus cannot be created by state action. But while the state cannot make its citizens virtuous, it can destroy the intermediary institutions that do inculcate virtue. Instead, the Church should concern itself with re-establishing virtue ethics in the public square. Like the social justice Prophets of the Old Testament, the Church must call our professional elites back to what Lincoln called the angels of their better nature.

My task is to think about how the law and public policy can also promote virtue ethics in the corporate square.

12/25/2016

My Christmas present to myself. Hope you had a blessed day too.

IMG_0021

