Carl Icahn? Well there goes Chairman Bainbridge.

USA Today reports:

Wall Street maven Carl Icahn will advise President-elect Trump on matters of regulatory reform, giving the famed investor a key say in how his own industry is monitored.

Icahn will advise Trump on regulatory topics as an individual, not as a federal employee and won't have any specific duties, according to a release from the Trump transition team. But it's clear Icahn and Trump agree on what needs to be done - reduce rules.

“Under President Obama, America’s business owners have been crippled by over $1 trillion in new regulations and over 750 billion hours dealing with paperwork," Icahn said in a statement released by the Trump transition team. "It’s time to break free of excessive regulation and let our entrepreneurs do what they do best: create jobs and support communities."

Icahn could play a role in naming the successor to Mary Jo White as the Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. White has announced plans to step down from the post in January 2017.