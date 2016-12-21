« Mark Tushnet doubles down: Liberals won and Conservatives are Confederate Losers (or something) | Main | Realigning the corporation in derivative litigation »

12/21/2016

Carl Icahn? Well there goes Chairman Bainbridge.

USA Today reports:

Wall Street maven Carl Icahn will advise President-elect Trump on matters of regulatory reform, giving the famed investor a key say in how his own industry is monitored.

Icahn will advise Trump on regulatory topics as an individual, not as a federal employee and won't have any specific duties, according to a release from the Trump transition team. But it's clear Icahn and Trump agree on what needs to be done - reduce rules.

“Under President Obama, America’s business owners have been crippled by over $1 trillion in new regulations and over 750 billion hours dealing with paperwork," Icahn said in a statement released by the Trump transition team. "It’s time to break free of excessive regulation and let our entrepreneurs do what they do best: create jobs and support communities."

Icahn could play a role in naming the successor to Mary Jo White as the Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. White has announced plans to step down from the post in January 2017.

Well that would put paid to my dwindling hopes of being the next SEC Chairman. As regular readers know, here at PB.com, while we share Icahn's newfound enthusiasm for deregulation, we are not a fan of the man himself:

What has Carl Icahn ever made other than money? 

David Benoit reports that Carl Icahn has had a good run this year: Carl Icahn, long seen as the archenemy of chief executives, is finding the path to the boardroom easier to tread. Mr. Icahn, among the most relentless of activists, se...
 

Icahn Swings and Misses, Again

Deal Journal:The rejection by Lear Corp. shareholders of [Carl] Icahn’s $2.9 billion merger offer is an extremely rare occurrence. It’s only the eighth U.S. deal that shareholders have nixed in a vote since 2003, according to FactSet Mer...
 

Carl Icahn's tired shareholder democracy fable

Carl Icahn got rich out of ruining companies by extorting greenmail from spineless targets and running companies like TWA into the ground. But these days he's trying to remake himself into some sort of good corporate governance, aided an...
 

The Economist is at it again, making a case for shareholder activism, using Carl Icahn of all people!

The latest edition of The Economist is once again beating the drums for shareholder activism. (As I've said before, I love them despite their ineducability on this issue): Martin Lipton, a lawyer who has long helped protect incumbent ...
 
And so on.
 

Posted at 03:24 PM in Current Affairs |

| | | | |

Search

My Amazon Bookstore

Awards

Recent Comments

© Stephen M. Bainbridge 2016

Become a Fan