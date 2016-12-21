Lessig, Levinson, et al may have ruined American elections

The Economist points out the damage done by Lawrence Lessig and Sanford Levinson's effort to throw the 2016 POTUS election by encouraging faithless electors:

The campaign waged by Mr Lessig and others encouraged electors to think for themselves rather than feel bound to represent the winning candidate in their states. ...

Once the electoral college is untethered from its traditional role as rubber stamp of the state results, there is no way to pin back its power. Mr Lessig and his political allies may not view elections to come as appropriate times for electors to rebel, and they may have excellent reasons for electors to stay even-tempered and dutiful in those contests. But other voices may drown out the law professors’ carefully reasoned appeals. And once the principle is established that electors are self-justifying sources of their own political scruples, the question of when to revolt no longer lies in commentators’ hands. Whether to ratify or to rebel becomes the province of the individual elector. And while it will remain highly unlikely, for various reasons, that dozens of electors will flip their votes in any particular election, the 2016 experience shows that a half-dozen or so is a live possibility, and a concerted effort could easily attract more.

That tantalising fact makes it much more likely that future close elections will be an exercise in elector-courting. With a budding electoral vote split of 273-265, for example, just four electors would need to be persuaded to abandon the winning candidate to throw the election to the loser, or, at least, to the whims of the House of Representatives. Imagine a scenario in which Donald Trump is about to lose to, say, Elizabeth Warren by such a gap in 2020. Would he quietly back down, accepting his fate as a one-term president? Or would he send his negotiators on a tour of America, focusing on states that do not punish electors for straying, and find three malleable souls willing to reconsider and give him another chance?