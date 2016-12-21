Mark Tushnet doubles down: Liberals won and Conservatives are Confederate Losers (or something)

Here. Fortunately, of course, Trump won and Commissar Tushnet will not be running reeducation camps anytime soon. But he's clearly just waiting for Comandante Warren.

Update: Paul Horowitz notes that Tushnet's original post argued that 'liberals should "abandon [a] defensive crouch' and take a 'hard line' in dealing with 'the losers,' complete with historical comparisons casting those 'losers' in the role of the Axis powers in World War II and the Confederacy in the Civil War." In his current post, Brother Number 1 omits the Axis metaphors but does double down on the Confederate references:

The gloaters are like Robert E. Lee preparing for the the battle at Gettysburg -- they expect to win, of course, but they're going to be surprised (I think). And of course there are going to be continued skirmishes -- like guerilla warfare after Appomattox -- some of which we might lose.

Well, if he can dish it out....