Sea Smoke Botella Pinot Noir (Sat. Rita Hills) 2008

Christmas dinner was a couple of Rock Cornish game hens pretending they were turkeys with corn bread dressing and the other usual accompaniments. I like Pinot Noir with poultry and Sea Smoke is my favorite Pinot Noir producer (sorry my friends at Foxen, you are a very close second), so the 2008 Botella seemed a likely choice. And it worked out well.

It had thrown enough sediment to justify decanting, which I did about 45 minutes before dinner. A lovely medium ruby with decent legs. Good bouquet of red cherry, raspberry, strawberry, earth, and warm spices. On the palate, it is a delicious and very well balanced wine. Good red fruit character. Very clean. Soft smooth tannins. Oaky vanilla on the finish. Drinking really well now but probably at peak. Grade: 92