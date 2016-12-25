« Chateau Gruaud-Larose (St. Julien) 1999 | Main | My Christmas present to myself. Hope you had a blessed day too. »

12/25/2016

Sea Smoke Botella Pinot Noir (Sat. Rita Hills) 2008

IMG_0020Christmas dinner was a couple of Rock Cornish game hens pretending they were turkeys with corn bread dressing and the other usual accompaniments. I like Pinot Noir with poultry and Sea Smoke is my favorite Pinot Noir producer (sorry my friends at Foxen, you are a very close second), so the 2008 Botella seemed a likely choice. And it worked out well.

It had thrown enough sediment to justify decanting, which I did about 45 minutes before dinner. A lovely medium ruby with decent legs. Good bouquet of red cherry, raspberry, strawberry, earth, and warm spices. On the palate, it is a delicious and very well balanced wine. Good red fruit character. Very clean. Soft smooth tannins. Oaky vanilla on the finish. Drinking really well now but probably at peak. Grade: 92

Posted at 09:33 PM in Food and Wine |

| | | | |

Search

My Amazon Bookstore

Awards

Recent Comments

© Stephen M. Bainbridge 2016

Become a Fan