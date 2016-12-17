Ten things I think about the Russian hacking story

- Russia is doubtless behind the hacking of the DNC. We know that Russia is using hacking, disinformation, and financial support to influence elections globally. Of course, while two wrongs don't make a right, the USA does not come to this table with clean hands. We have supported outright coups around the world and spy on both friends and foes alike.
- Russia did not hack the election. People who use that terminology are either dumb or are lying so as to discredit the election result. Russia hacked the DNC and Podesta's emails. There is no evidence Russia hacked election machinery.
- This would not be a story if the DNC and Podesta had had decent cybersecurity. The RNC's cybersecurity, after all, apparently managed to prevent Russian hacking.
- Which in turn suggests that the fuss about Hillary Clinton's private mail server was well founded.
- This also would not be a story if the DNC and Podesta emails had not had juicy details that held them up for justified criticism and ridicule. Using Bernie Sanders religion against him. DNC Chair Wasserman Schultz collaborating with Clinton against Sanders. Clinton lawyers collaborating with DNC against Sanders. Flippant remarks about donors. Collusion with media sympathizers. DNC efforts to hurt Tim Canova's primary campaign against Wasserman Schultz. Pages from those Wall Street speeches Hillary refused to release. Podesta communicating with liberal Catholics and -non-Catholics about changing Church teaching and criticizing conservative Catholics. Debate questions leaked by Donna Brazile to Clinton.
- Obama was willing to let Russian hacking slide before the election because he thought Hillary would win. Only after Hillary lost did he decide vengeance was needed.
- In yesterday's press conference "Obama defended 'the integrity of our election system,' noting that there is no evidence that ballots weren’t counted fairly."
- Obama also said that "intelligence and law enforcement ... disclosed sufficient information about the hacks for 'the American public to make an assessment as to how to weigh that going into the election.'”
- "Clinton also thoroughly aired Mr. Trump’s Russian sympathies and Vladimir Putin’s alleged presidential preferences. Recall the exchange from the third debate, when Mr. Trump said that Mr. Putin 'from everything I see has no respect for this person.' Mrs. Clinton replied that, 'Well, that’s because he would rather have a puppet as President of the United States.'"
- In sum, there is very little new news here. Which makes the timing of these news stories trumping up the facts (pun intended) quite suspicious. Admittedly, I dote on conspiracy theories, but it strikes me as entirely plausible--based in no small part on those DNC emails--that there is a campaign organized by Clinton die-hards and their media sympathizers to weaken and delegitimate PEOTUS Trump before he even takes office.
