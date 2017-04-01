A guest post on knife sharpeners

A dear friend sent along this email:
I was catching up with your blog just now and saw your post about knives and a knife sharpener. We had a sharpener like that, but then we discovered this one:
Worth every penny! There's a third generation model on Amazon as well, if you're willing to drop $800+ for it.
I trust Tine totally on cooking (and a host of other issues), but those are a whole lot of pennies. I think I'll stick with old trusty but your mileage (and stock of pennies) may vary:
Chef's Choice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect Electric Knife Sharpener
