01/16/2017

Aaron Rodgers is my pick for 2017 NFL MVP

Aaron Rodgers has to be 2017 NFL MVP. When Packers were struggling at 4-6, he put that team on his back, ran the table to make the playoffs, and now has two playoff wins, including beating #1 seed Dallas in Dallas. Amazing performance.

 

