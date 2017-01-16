Aaron Rodgers is my pick for 2017 NFL MVP

« The incoherence of Bishop Robert McElroy's position on Catholic Social Thought and Public Unions |
Aaron Rodgers has to be 2017 NFL MVP. When Packers were struggling at 4-6, he put that team on his back, ran the table to make the playoffs, and now has two playoff wins, including beating #1 seed Dallas in Dallas. Amazing performance.
