Attention Los Angeles Rams and Chargers: Have I Got an Offer for You

I find myself with a dilemma. My football pecking order remains stable at the top:
#1: Washington Redskins. Yes, Dan Snyder has tried my patience these many years but you don't end a 40+ year love affair very easily, if at all.
#2: Green Bay Packers. After all, I'm a shareholder. Plus Bret Favre.
But then we get to # 3. I live in LA and now have two hometown teams (assuming we don't count USC as a pro team).
So Chargers or Rams?
The trouble, of course, is they both suck. But I think the Spanos regime is congenitally idiotic, so the Rams might have the better chance in the long run.
Plus, the Rams just hired ex-Redskin OC Sean McVay, who did a great job in DC, so that's a good sign.
Plus, I think the Rams are less likely to leave when it turns out (again) that LA won't support two losing teams (I'm not sure we'll even support one).
So I lean Rams. Slightly. Very slightly. But let's not be hasty.
To resolve this dilemma, I've decided to offer both teams the chance to be the official NFL sponsor of my blog and promise to root for the one that offers the most dough. I await your bids.
