Books recommended to a brand new corporate law associate

A former student is starting her career as a corporate law associate and asked my advice on some books she could valuably read to prepare:

Every business lawyer must read: The Terrible Truth About Lawyers by Mark H. McCormack https://t.co/0btjj7oYaS — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) January 16, 2017

Highly recommended for starting lawyers: Drafting for Corporate Finance: What Law School Didn't Teach You https://t.co/O6rAJRRAbX — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) January 16, 2017

I highly recommend: Corporate Director's Guidebook by ABA Business Law Section https://t.co/Kuz5ZDN91d via @amazon — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) January 16, 2017

Recommended for deep pockets: Securities Law and Practice Deskbook https://t.co/UASts68mGD via @amazon — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) January 16, 2017