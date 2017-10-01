« Why would a candy maker want to buy a chain of animal hospitals? The misbegotten Mars-VCA deal |
Main
| On the necessity for caution in using behavioral economics to make law »
Wall Street Journal editorial today explains why and how it can happen.
Trump will have ample cause to fire Richard Cordray, the rogue financial regulator. https://t.co/9ynSd5AZcK
— WSJ Editorial Page (@WSJopinion) January 10, 2017
Trump will have ample cause to fire Richard Cordray, the rogue financial regulator. https://t.co/9ynSd5AZcK
Posted at 09:58 AM in Wall Street Reform | Permalink
Reblog
(0)
| Digg This
| Save to del.icio.us
|
|
|
Subscribe in a reader
More...
Recent Comments