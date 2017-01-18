I'm going back to school

I've enrolled in the University of Notre Dame's Satellite Theological Education Program (STEP) to pursue their Certificate in Doctrine. The STEP program is an online educational program:

We use digital technology to offer theological education to pastoral ministers and other adult Catholics across the United States and beyond. We are part of Notre Dame's McGrath Institute for Church Life, which serves the University's larger mission of teaching, research, and service to society and to the Church.

Our staff members work with Notre Dame professors and other highly qualified instructors to assemble lectures, readings, and supporting materials for Web-based courses. We train and coordinate facilitators, who in turn guide STEP students as they interact with each other and with Notre Dame's online learning environment. From registration to course completion, we strive to provide you with a friendly, supportive place to grow in faith and understanding.

STEP Certificates of Catholic Theology recognize those who have completed a set of courses and a final assignment in a given area of theological study. A Certificate of Catholic Theology may enable you to:

Demonstrate competence in a given theological discipline.

Meet diocesan or national certification standards for the intellectual dimension of faith formation for diaconate or lay ecclesial ministry.

Certificates of Catholic Theology are available for the following areas of study: Doctrine, History, Liturgy, and Scripture.