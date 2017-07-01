Michael Krauss on: "The Law Professors' Scandalous Statement Against Jeff Sessions"

Michael Krauss:

On Jan. 10, Senator Jeff Sessions is scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to present his qualifications to replace Loretta Lynch as Attorney-General of the United States. In anticipation of his hearing, over 1300 law professors have signed onto a statement to the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Committee, which urges them to reject President-Elect Trump’s nomination of Sessions.

Krauss, of course, is a professor of legal ethics and he thinks the 1300 are way out of line:

Character assassination is so unworthy of our profession – what an awful example to set for the budding lawyers who are our students! The ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct prohibit “conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice.” I contend that the law professors’ statement, which condemns Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions based on irrelevancies and innuendoes, is just that.

Go read the whole thing.