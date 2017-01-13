Milan Markovic on Trump's conflict of interest plans

I recommend reading the whole thing, but here's the money quote:

The President-Elect and his lawyers at Morgan Lewis have released a plan that purports to address the conflicts of interest arising out of his various business ventures (hereinafter “the Plan”). Although I believe that the Plan does not go nearly far enough, I view it as a step in the right direction. Others are far lesssanguine.

The full Plan can be found here. ...

The Morgan Lewis plan for managing the President-Elect’s conflicts is not perfect. Indeed, there is unlikely to be a perfect plan. However, those concerned about Trump’s numerous business conflicts would be well served to suggest concrete improvements rather than continuing to insist on divestment, which poses its own ethical challenges.