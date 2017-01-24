No Milo at UCLA

We've learned of yet another example of post-election hatred and bias shutting down conservative voices on campus, this time at my beloved employer:

Bruin Republicans will not host controversial conservative speaker Milo Yiannopoulos in February, announcing Monday night that Yiannopoulos cancelled because the group could not accommodate his requirements for the event.

The group added they thought UCLA students would protest his speaking engagement and could threaten their members’ safety. Students created a Facebook group to protest the event, which amassed nearly 1,500 responses of either “Interested” or “Going.”

The Bruin Republicans ... added that protests against Yiannopoulos at other college campuses have become violent.