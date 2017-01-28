Still getting pleas to sign mass law professor letters against some Trump policy; still annoyed

The other day, I blogged about the absurd series of mass letters from law professors being cobbled together to oppose some policy of another of the new administration. (Here) As I observed in more detail over there, these mass letters purport to invoke our expertise as legal scholars but in fact most of the signers are not experts in the relevant field. The letters really have no more validity than an online petition. So I finally got mad enough to fire off an email demanding to be removed from the distribution list for the emails soliciting signatures for these absurd letters.

Dear Colleagues,

Please consider signing this letter against Trump’s EO on immigration.

Thanks for your time.

Sincerely,

[redacted]



From: Law of Torture [mailto:WWS-TORTURELIST@PRINCETON.EDU] On Behalf Of Gabor Rona

Sent: Saturday, January 28, 2017 9:07 AM

To: WWS-TORTURELIST@PRINCETON.EDU

Subject: [WWS-TORTURELIST] Academics Against Immigration Executive Order: Sign-on letter



