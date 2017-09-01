Sung Hui Kim on the Salman Personal Benefit Standard for Tipping Liability

Steve’s hypothetical is excellent in testing the outer limits of the personal benefit test, which was recently at issue in Salman v. US . Steve asks the question: Does CEO Treadwell’s disclosure of the confidential information about the merger to his psychologist constitute an illegal tip under SEC Rule 10b-5? My opinion is no, unless the purpose of Treadwell’s disclosure was to impart a trading advantage to his psychologist. Based on the described facts, it seems that Treadwell disclosed the information without a purpose to impart a trading advantage. Most likely, he did so inadvertently: he could have just said that “an important transaction” was in the works. If he did so inadvertently, he breached the duty of care, but we are reminded by SEC v. Dirks that breaches of the duty of care do not fall within the ambit of the insider trading prohibition.

Now, one might object that I am introducing another (unnecessary) element into the tipping analysis or confusing “purpose” with “scienter.” Maybe so, but I strongly believe that knowing the “purpose” of the disclosure, which is not always easy to do from an evidentiary standpoint, is essential to ascertaining whether the disclosure is or is not improper. For example, to prosecute the crime of public bribery, the prosecution must show the donor’s intent to influence the donee in the exercise of his official discretion. That is, more or less, a “purpose” element.

Of course, there will be evidentiary difficulties. Bill Klein’s first variant of the hypothetical suggests that Treadwell may have a purpose to impart a trading advantage. The facts of the second variant, however, make Treadwell look more innocent.