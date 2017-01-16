Ten albums I loved as a teen and still do: Comments open

There's a game of tag going on in my FB TL that asks one to identify ten albums that influenced you during your teen years (defined as 71-78 in my case). No more than one per band. You hopefully still love all of them and, at the very least, none make you cringe.

Born to Run-Springsteen

Who's Next-The Who

Madman Across the Water-Elton John

461 Ocean Boulevard-Eric Clapton

Aja-Steely Dan

Boston-Boston

Live Bullet-Bob Seger

The Stranger-Billy Joel

Give Em Enough Rope-The Clash

Exile on Main St.-Stones

CSNY's Deja Vu just missed the list because I was 12 when it came out in 1970. Darkness on the Edge of Town missed the cut because I could only pick one per artist. Lynyrd Skynyrd's (Pronounced ‘l?h-’nérd ‘skin-’nérd) missed the list because I loved it then but now it just sort of annoys me. Ditto anything by Elvis Costello. I never liked Dylan, Pink Floyd, most punk bands, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Neil Young as solo artist, or Fleetwood Mac, which knocks out a lot of options.