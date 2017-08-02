So as I worked away at one of my current projects this am, I wrote this sentence:

Despite the nattering of effete academics and miscellaneous activists,[1] the opinion of the relevant legal authorities of the only state that matters is unanimous that [the law is X]. [1] [Citations to works by said academics and activists]

I thought about it a while and then changed it to:

Despite the nattering of effete academics and miscellaneous activists,[1] the opinion of the relevant legal authorities of the only state that matters is unanimous that [the law is X]. [1] [Citation to an article by somebody else that cites the works by said academics and activists]

I thought about it a while more and decide to search the Westlaw Lawrev database for "nattering": Used in just 63 out of all of those 1000s of articles.

Then I searched for "effete": Just 278 uses.

Then I searched for "effete academics": Zero uses. (I find that surprising.)

Then I searched for "effete /s nattering": Zero uses.

So I decided to let somebody else go first.

So I rewrote the sentence to say:

Despite the lucid arguments of many prominent academics and activists,[1] the opinion of the Delaware courts is unanimous that [the law is X]. [1] [Citations to works by said academics and activists]

Boring but safe. Sigh.