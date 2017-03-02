Congress repeals oil company disclosure rule and Liz Warren is mad

Politico reports that:

The Senate Friday gave its thumbs up to a resolution to nullify a SEC rule requiring oil, gas and mining companies to reveal their payments to foreign governments. It was the second time this week lawmakers sent President Donald Trump a Congressional Review Act resolution undoing an Obama administration regulation. He is expected to sign it.

Meanwhile, the Hill reports that:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blasted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday, criticizing his past lobbying efforts to exclude Exxon Mobil from a rule that would require it to disclose payments to foreign governments.



"[A] handful of powerful oil and gas companies have been after this requirement from the start — and Exxon is at the top of that list," Warren said on the Senate floor, as she spoke in opposition of the GOP effort to repeal Securities and Exchange Commission's extraction rule.



"In fact, Rex Tillerson, the CEO of Exxon at the time, personally lobbied against the requirement in 2010. His reason? The foreign payments rule would undermine Exxon's ability to do business in Russia," she said.

The Congressional Review Act is going to be in the news a lot. For a primer, go here.