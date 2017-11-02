Domaine de La Noblaie Le Temps des Cerises (Chinon) 2014

This Loire Valley Cabernet Franc is a balanced, light-bodied red wine that lacks the depth and richness of a truly great wine but makes a yummy match for a casual bistro-style meal. (In this case, Gordon Ramsay's steak sandwich.)

Deep dark ruby. No sediment thrown to speak of.

Strong nose of blackberry, blueberry, and spices. On the palate, there are modest and soft tannins. Blackberry and blueberry again with a streak of minerals. Not a wine for the cellar but at just $15 per bottle, it's a great choice for near term drinking.

Grade: 85