This year the Range 30 West red wine is 60% Merlot and 40% Cabernet Franc. Despite being just 4 years and a couple of months old, it had thrown a ton of sediment. I had not decanted it, but strongly recommend doing so unless you want the last glass to be sludge!

The bouquet suggests cherries, dried Italian herbs, and cassis. The palate follows the nose, suggesting rich red and black fruit with a dash of spice. Nice food wine.

Grade: 89