Introduction to the Catholic Faith: Week 3 Assignment: Christology

As previously noted, I'm enrolled in Notre Dame's STEP program and currently taking the Core Course: Introduction to the Catholic Faith. This week's assignment focused on the dual nature of Jesus Christ. We were tasked with answering the question, "Why is it important to proclaim that Jesus is fully divine and fully human?" As usual, the 200 word limit drove me nuts, but here was my answer:

There is a classic formulation in Christian apologetics of a "trilemma." Christ claimed to be divine. As CS Lewis therefore put it, “Either this man was, and is, the Son of God, or else a madman or something worse.” You thus cannot say “Christ was a human who was a great moral teacher,” for if he is not divine, he was either a liar or insane, neither of which are characteristics of great moral thinkers.

Conversely, if Christ also were not fully human, he could not have suffered and died for our sins. It is precisely because Jesus was human that his death atoned the sins of all humanity. “For if the blood of goats and bulls and the sprinkling of a heifer’s ashes can sanctify those who are defiled so that their flesh is cleansed, how much more will the blood of Christ, who through the eternal spirit offered himself unblemished to God, cleanse our consciences from dead works to worship the living God?” Hebrews 9:13-14.

Which loops us back to Christ’s divinity. After all, if Christ were not divine, Christianity would be saying that suffering of a human provided atonement for sin. Why then would not our own suffering do so?