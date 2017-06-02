Introduction to the Catholic Faith: Week 4 Discussion Questions: The Church

As previously noted, I'm enrolled in Notre Dame's STEP program and currently taking the Core Course: Introduction to the Catholic Faith. This week's assignment focused on the Church.

There were some discussion questions this week that I found quite interesting. Bear in mind that I'm space constrained in my answers, so some of these deserve longer treatment at some point.

What Biblical image or metaphor do you think best fits the Church?

The Bride of Christ, which will be united with Him for eternity. "The Bridegroom’s love, or rather the love which is the Bridegroom, asks in return nothing but faithful love. Let the beloved, then, love in return. Should not a bride love, and above all, Love’s bride? Could it be that Love not be loved?" -- Bernard of Clairvaux

Explain why the image of the Church as "People of God" is important.

To me this is a really interesting and timely question. My personal politics tend towards the Tory version of classical liberalism, in which there is great emphasis on the autonomy of the individual. I was brought up as a Baptist, so my religious formation also emphasized individuality. Indeed, one definition of the very word Baptist says that a "Baptist is an individual who has experienced salvation through personal faith in Jesus Christ." Each believer is said to be a priest, which in turn leads to an emphasis on individual interpretation of Scripture. Granted, they do not deny the communal aspects of faith, but the emphasis is on the individual.

In contrast, I understand Catholicism to be emphasize the communal aspects as against the believer as autonomous individual. We are one people, one body. We come together with communion at the center of every Mass. This was long a barrier for me, but I have come to understand that Catholicism rarely presents us with 'either/or" choices. We remain individuals in community.

This is such a timely issue, with people like Speaker of the House Paul Ryan suggesting that it is possible to adhere to the radical individualism of libertarian thinkers like Ayn Rand at the same time as adhering to traditional Catholic beliefs. I just don't think that is possible, but getting into that issue would extend an already far too long comment many more pages. [NB: I want tor effect some more on this and then write at greater length.]

Why is the hierarchy (ordained ministers) essential to the Church?

What does essential mean in this context? There are successful churches that are independent of any larger church body, which last a long time and do good works. Likewise, there are large church bodies that are functionally democratic without an established hierarchy. If essential means that the hierarchy is an existential requirement, I think experience teaches that it is not.

Instead, I would understand essential here to mean "of the essence." Even Protestant churches that deny the sacrament of Holy Orders typically ordain their ministers. This idea that the physical church here on earth has a head thus replicates the spiritual body of the church of which Christ is the head. We see evidence that this was an early tenet of the church in Acts, for example, where Paul and Barnabas are ordained.

What makes the Catholic Church unique, of course, is that our essence include episcopal ordination and the episcopal hierarchy headed by the Bishop of Rome. If you say you are a Catholic but you deny the headship of the Pope, you might as well pack it in and become an Anglican or Orthodox.

How would you respond to critics who claim "Catholics worship Mary"?

Wow. This was the big one.

I must confess (and I mean that literally, I intend to take it up the next time I go for confession) that Mary was/is an obstacle for me. As someone whose education and professional life has been heavily influenced by economics and rational choice, and who tends towards a certain cynicism, the Church's embrace of Mary struck me as a tactic the Church used in early times to help ease the transition of pagans who believed in an earth mother goddess into Christianity, just as setting Christmas at the time of the winter solstice was a way to ease pagans who celebrated winter festivals into faith.

In coming to Catholicism, I came to acknowledge that there doubtless was something special about the woman chosen to be the Mother of God.

But I still worry that the Church walks a very fine line in encouraging Marian devotions that easily can step over that line into idolatry especially when practiced by illiterate or poorly formed Catholics. Excessive Marian devotions seem to distract people's attention from Jesus.

This is and remains an issue for study and reflection.