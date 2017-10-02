Miscellaneous personal updates

- At the height of the drought I never thought I'd say this, but I'm finally getting tired of the rain.
- I am addicted to playing Settlers of Catan on my iPad even though the AI cheats. Don't tell my co-authors or the dean.
- My book progresses despite #2.
- My office currently smells of wet dog.
- I think I've settled on giving up red meat for Lent. This is a major penance, as I firmly believe that beef is always the answer when the question is "what shall we have for dinner." Fortunately, I'm taking the pork producers at their word that it's a white meat, so bacon and sausage are still on the menu.
- The Porsche Macan has 90% of the driving fun of a 911 and treble the practicality. That's a win.
