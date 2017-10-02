« The Council of Trent v Praise Music | Main

02/10/2017

Miscellaneous personal updates

  1. At the height of the drought I never thought I'd say this, but I'm finally getting tired of the rain.
  2. I am addicted to playing Settlers of Catan on my iPad even though the AI cheats. Don't tell my co-authors or the dean.
  3. My book progresses despite #2.
  4. My office currently smells of wet dog.
  5. I think I've settled on giving up red meat for Lent. This is a major penance, as I firmly believe that beef is always the answer when the question is "what shall we have for dinner." Fortunately, I'm taking the pork producers at their word that it's a white meat, so bacon and sausage are still on the menu.
  6. The Porsche Macan has 90% of the driving fun of a 911 and treble the practicality. That's a win.

Posted at 03:05 PM |

| | | | |

Search

My Amazon Bookstore

Awards

Recent Comments

© Stephen M. Bainbridge 2016

Become a Fan