This 100% Cabernet Franc is sourced from a small patch of 5 year old vines in Ridge's famous Monte Bello Vineyard. Deep purple-ruby. No sediment yet. Pleasant aroma of dark berry fruit, anise, and coffee. On the palate, the tannins are firm but not oppressive. They come through especially on the lingering finish, where they have a distinct puckering effect. Blackberry jam, cassis, anise, and leather. Will improve but drinkable now.

Grade: 92