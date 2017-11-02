Ridge Vineyards Carmichael Zinfandel (Alexander Valley) 2013

This blend of 88% Zinfandel, 8% Petite Sarah, and 4% Carignane from an old vines vineyard in Sonoma made a nice match for stir-fry flank steak with carrots and snow peas.</a>This blend of 88% Zinfandel, 8% Petite Sarah, and 4% Carignane from an old vines vineyard in Sonoma made a nice match for stir-fry flank steak with carrots and snow peas.

Deep purple. Almost no sediment. Dark fruit and warm spices on the nose. Well balanced and medium bodied. Drinkable now, but might improve with a couple of years of bottle age.

Grade: 88