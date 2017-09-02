« Will Trump issue an EO postponing conflict minerals rule for two years? Can he? | Main | @WLF says SCOTUS should trim sails of responsible officer doctrine »

02/09/2017

SCOTUS Nominee "Skeptical View of Securities Litigation"

The D&O Diary has a post on Judge Neil Gorsuch's view of securities litigation:

On the bench, Judge Gorsuch has written only one opinion in a private securities litigation case.  See MHC Mutual Conversion Fund, L.P. v. Sandler O’Neill & Partners, L.P., 761 F.3d 1109 (10th Cir. 2014).  It is noteworthy that the ruling, on a significant topic in securities litigation, evinces a distinct undercurrent of skepticism toward the expansive application of federal securities laws, and was ultimately embraced by the United States Supreme Court.

Do read the whole thing.

