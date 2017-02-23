Sea Smoke Pinot Noir "Ten" (Sta. Rita Hills) 2009

Last noted August 2012. With an additional five years in the cellar, it is much less of a beast. Moderate sediment required decanting. I let it breathe about an hour before drinking. Still a deep ruby color. Big nose. The bouquet is sour cherry, some funky flinty earth, and raspberry. Ditto the palate. It's still big for a Pinot Noir with a firm acidic structure and a strong tannic backbone. I think it will improve, but with three bottles left in the cellar I'll probably drink at least two over the next couple of years and leave one for extended aging to see what happens.

Grade: 90