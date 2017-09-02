The Council of Trent v Praise Music

Among many reasons I crossed the Tiber back in 2001 was the prevalence of praise music in Protestant churches here in Los Angeles. I had an instinctive reaction against worship services that seemed more like rock concerts (not, of course, that I'm against rock concerts, but there is a time and a place). I was thus struck by this passage from John O'Malley's wonderful history of the Council of Trent, Trent: What Happened at the Council :

Embedded in the decree, however, was a sentence exhorting the bishops to “keep out of their churches the kind of music in which a base and suggestive [lascivum et impurum] element is introduced into the organ playing or singing, and similarly all worldly activities, empty and secular conversation, walking about, noises and cries, so that the house of God may truly be called and be seen to be a house of prayer.”

I'm not saying all Protestant churches are like that, of course, but it was in large part a desire for traditional High Church liturgy that sent me to Rome.