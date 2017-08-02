« Battling briefs | Main | Can the federal government regulate a critter that lives in only one state? »

02/08/2017

Will pay ratio disclosure survive?

Broc Romanek reports that:

Yesterday, Acting SEC Chair Mike Piwowar issued yet another statementdirecting the Corp Fin Staff to revisit another set of existing rules – the pay-ratio disclosure rules. Last week, Piwowar did the same thing with the conflict minerals rules.

The stated rationale for the reconsideration is that some companies are experiencing “unanticipated compliance difficulties that may hinder them in meeting the reporting deadline.” No mention of employee morale – or the desire to avoid negative publicity with the general public. Comments should be submitted on the pay ratio rules within the next 45 days.

Although this statement doesn’t repeal – or even suspend – the looming deadline for the effectiveness of the pay ratio rule, it evidences a clear intent to re-visit the rule.

Broc also notes that the conflict minerals and pay ratio disclosures are not subject to Congressional repeal via the Congressional Review Act.

Here at PB.com, we are not fans of the pay ratio disclosure rule and would not object to seeing it gutted:

Do we still say "props"? And give "shout outs"? If so, here's a shoutout to SEC Commissioner Daniel M. Gallagher with huge props on the pay ratio rule

Granted the SEC has to adopt a rule implementing the asinine requirement in Dodd-Frank Section 953(b) re disclosure of the ratio of CEO pay to that of a company's average workers, but I still want to praise Commissioner Gallagher for tel...

Hill Democrats push quack CEO-worker pay ratiodisclosure

BNA's very useful Corporate Counsel Weekly (sub req'd) reports that: Democratic lawmakers March 9 called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to “prioritize” rulemaking for a statutory mandate that would require companies to d...

SEC likely to muff employee to CEO pay ratiodisclosures

Section 953(b) of the Dodd-Frank Act required the SEC to develop disclosure rules requiring issuers to disclose the ratio of the “median” total annual income for “all employees” to the annual income of the CEO. BNA is reporting that new ...

 

Hodak's unanswered questions about the SEC's pay ratio disclosure rule

Marc Hodak has a bunch: How, exactly, will this “simple benchmark” help investors do those things? What number, or range, for this ratio tells an investor that a company is treating its average workers well or poorly, or that a compan...

 

Posted at 06:45 PM in Securities Regulation |

