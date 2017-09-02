Will Trump issue an EO postponing conflict minerals rule for two years? Can he?

Broc Romanek passes along a rumor reported by Reuters that:

Trump is planning to issue a directive targeting a controversial Dodd-Frank rule that requires companies to disclose whether their products contain “conflict minerals” from a war-torn part of Africa, sources familiar with the administration’s thinking. ... Someone sent me this draft executive order – but as Reuters notes, it’s unclear if it’s the real deal.

The draft EO relies on a provision in Dodd Frank section 1502 that says the SEC "shall revise or temporarily waive" the rule if the "President transmits to the Commission a determination that (A) such revision or waiver is in the national security interest of the United States and the President includes the reasons therefor; and (B) establishes a date, not later than 2 years after the initial publication of such exemption, on which such exemption shall expire."

What's interesting is that the section does not make clear whether the two-year period is intended as a one time only waiver or if the President could issue a series of such orders every two years.