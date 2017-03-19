Another problem with number crunching as a basis for public policy

I'm seeing a lot of empirical studies these days that purport to find positive correlations between corporate performance (variously measured) and progressive approved corporate "social responsibility" measures (diversity, sustainability, etc....).

It's well known, of course, that it's hard to publish studies that find no result.

But I wonder to whether there isn't a political bias here. Given the substantial tilt to the left in academia, one suspects that a lot of these number crunchers go into the problem with a preconceived notion of the "right" result and mine their data until they find one. One also suspects that editors of journals, sharing those same biases, are more likely to publish results that confirm their own policy preferences.