Can a board remove a director?

No.

Keith Paul Bishop evaluates California law on the question:

In the case of a California corporation, the answer is no. The power to remove directors is vested in the shareholders and the superior court pursuant to Corporations Code Section 303 and 304. While technically not a removal, one option may be available to a board. Section 302 provides that the board may declare vacant the office of a director who has been declared of unsound mind by an order of court or convicted of a felony.

Under Delaware law, the board may remove its chairman from that office. But there is no provision under Delaware law for the board of directors to remove one of its members. Indeed, there is case law specifically holding that the board lacks power to remove one of its own members. See, e.g., Dillon v. Berg, 326 F. Supp. 1214 (D. Del. 1971). Under Delaware General Corporation Law § 141(k) only shareholders are authorized to remove a board member.

PS: I blogged about this issue back in 2003 in connection with Conrad Black's fight with the Hollinger board.