FWIW, my current take on the Russian hacking story

Obviously, collusion with a foreign power is serious misconduct and, if it happened, should be punished. (<sarcasm>After all, only our CIA is allowed to interfere in foreign elections!</sarcasm>)

But the fact remains that millions of people voted for someone other than Hillary because she was a lousy candidate with bad ideas--not because of anything Russia did. And what the left is doing here is yet another example of how they seek to demonize and delegitimize those people. They're trying to add Russian stooges to the list of everything else that makes those millions the "deplorables."

(For context, go back and read my post Donald Trump is the beta test of a cure for The Revolt of the Elites.)

So let the investigation run its course and let the chips fall where they may, but don't ever make the mistake of thinking that Hillary got robbed. Or that the very serious policy errors of modern progressivism have vanished.

Trump is a seriously flawed commander but the fight for liberty, limited government, and rule by the people rather than the elites in the Acela corridor remains one worth waging.