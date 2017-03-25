« WLF on the SEC's Conflict Minerals Rule | Main | Are we watching the demise of the American public corporation? »

03/25/2017

My diploma from STEP at ND

Five more courses to go for my Certificate in Catholic Doctrine:

IMG_2881

Posted at 02:37 PM in Dept of Self-Promotion, Religion |

| | | | |

Search

Awards

© Stephen M. Bainbridge 2016

Become a Fan