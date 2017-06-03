« Assessing Keith Paul Bishop's Beef with Gantler v Stephens | Main | Is it time for a Benedict option law school? I'm starting to think so. »

03/06/2017

Paul Caron Named Dean Of Pepperdine Law School

Congratulations to Paul Caron, the new dean of the Pepperdine law school. I hope he held out for one of those great on campus homes with the spectacular views of the Malibu.

