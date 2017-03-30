What do "best efforts" and variants mean? A proposed set of definitions.

LOU R. KLING & EILEEN T. NUGENT, NEGOTIATED ACQUISITIONS OF COMPANIES, SUBSIDIARIES AND DIVISIONS §13.06 (2001) (observing that “best efforts” standards can potentially lead to the party making the promise having to take extreme measures to fulfill it and that “commercially reasonable efforts” is a strong, but slightly more limited, alternative).

That's not how I read the case law. In my M&A class, I use the following slide to state the law, expressly rebutting the Kling & Nugent treatise:

In my forthcoming Mergers and Acquisitions casebook (coauthored with my friend and UCLA law colleague Iman Anabtawi), we explain that:

Although practitioners generally believe that efforts standards differ, there is no general agreement in case law as to whether the various clauses in fact reflect different standards.[1] Courts often use the same analysis in determining whether an efforts clause has been breached, regardless of the specific level of effort prescribed in the agreement.[2] Specifically, courts frequently consider the facts and circumstances of the case and require that the parties act diligently, reasonably, and in good faith in complying with an efforts clause.[3] [NB: There's that circular definition problem again, but it's not my fault, it's what courts say.] [1]In re IBP, Inc. S’holders Litig., 789 A.2d 14 (Del. Ch. 2001). [2]See Triple-A Baseball Club Assocs., 832 F.2d at 225 (“We have been unable to find any case in which a court found...that a party acted in good faith but did not use its best efforts.”); Bloor v. Falstaff Brewing Corp., 601 F.2d 609, 614 (2d Cir. 1979) (best efforts imposes an obligation to act with good faith in light of one’s own capabilities); W. Geophysical Co. of Am. v. Bolt Assocs., Inc., 584 F.2d 1164, 1171 (2d Cir. 1978) (stating that an obligation to use best efforts can be met by “active exploitation in good faith”). [3]See, e.g., Triple-A Baseball Club v. Northeastern Baseball, 832 F.2d 214 (1st Cir. 1987); In re Chateaugay Corp. v. LTV Aerospace and Defense Co., 198 B.R. 848 (S.D.N.Y. 1996)

So let's try again. I propose that we draw a basic distinction between "best efforts" and "reasonable efforts," with the former being regarded as more onerous. To be sure, as we've seen, many "courts use the term ‘reasonable efforts' interchangeably with ‘best efforts.'" Soroof Trading Dev. Co. v. GE Fuel Cell Sys., LLC, 842 F. Supp. 2d 502, 511 (S.D.N.Y. 2012). But as a matter of plain English "best" does imply something more onerous than "reasonable."

Everything else (with one exception) should be regarded as mere surplusage. To be sure, there is a canon of construction creating a presumption that every word should be given meaning and not dismissed as surplusage. See Willner v. Manpower Inc., 35 F. Supp. 3d 1116, 1131 (N.D. Cal. 2014) (referencing "the canon of statutory construction requiring that 'a construction making some words surplusage is to be avoided'”). But applying that canon in this context is inconsistent with the goal of enjoying clarity. In addition, refusing to give the multiple variants independent meaning will encourage lawyers who want to use constructions such as "commercially reasonable good faith best efforts" or some such nonsense to define the term in the agreement.

Having established those basic principles, we then operationalize them with the following definitions: