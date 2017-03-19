« Why not just abolish LLC veil piercing? | Main | The problem with number crunching as a basis for public policy »

03/19/2017

Written consents and record dates under Delaware corporate law

Keith Paul Bishop notes a proposed amendment to the DGCL on how written consents are handled. In a later post, he elaborates his argument that the proposal does not save the basic problem.

Posted at 04:42 PM in Corporate Social Responsibility |

| | | | |

Search

Awards

© Stephen M. Bainbridge 2016

Become a Fan