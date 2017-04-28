Delaware VC Laster cites yours truly

Delaware’s default standard of review is the business judgment rule. The rule presumes that “in making a business decision the directors of a corporation acted on an informed basis, in good faith and in the honest belief that the action taken was in the best interests of the company.” Aronson, 473 A.2d at 812. Unless a plaintiff rebuts one of the elements of the rule, “the court merely looks to see whether the business decision made was rational in the sense of being one logical approach to advancing the corporation’s objectives.” Dollar Thrifty, 14 A.3d at 598. Only when a decision lacks any rationally conceivable basis will a court infer bad faith and a breach of duty. The business judgment rule thus provides “something as close to non-review as our law contemplates.” Kallick v. Sandridge Energy, Inc., 68 A.3d 242, 257 (Del. Ch. 2013) (Strine, V.C.). This standard of review “reflects and promotes the role of the board of directors as the proper body to manage the business and affairs of the corporation.” Trados I, 2009 WL 2225958, at *6. See generally Stephen M. Bainbridge, The Business Judgment Rule as Abstention Doctrine, 57 Vand. L. Rev. 83 (2004).