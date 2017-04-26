Free speech is under threat and the rot is spreading beyond campuses

I’m so sorry Berkeley canceled my speech. I’m so sorry YAF acquiesced in the cancelation. And I'm so sorry for free speech crushed by thugs.— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 26, 2017
https://t.co/e4mLwwltny pic.twitter.com/pLwX74gwXb— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 26, 2017
FIRE statement on the cancellation of Ann Coulter’s speech at UC Berkeley https://t.co/2ac1NEAooz via @TheFIREorg— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) April 26, 2017
At some point, we have to say that these are not isolated incidents, and they are extremely scary. https://t.co/Jit8KUcaOM— (((Megan McArdle))) (@asymmetricinfo) April 26, 2017
Elapsed time from "ok to punch Nazis" to "threats of mob violence against mainstream political party" was 93 days https://t.co/oc6o4QKaeq— Rogue WPA Staff (@GabrielRossman) April 26, 2017
Social Media