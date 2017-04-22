« Behrens & Hitchcock Herrick-Moulds Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley) 2003 | Main | "Corporate Directors in the UK" cracks top ten list »

04/22/2017

Les Forts de Latour (Pauillac) 2007

Les Forts de Latour 2007Deep ruby but shading slightly at the rim. Big bouquet. Plums, currants, blackberries, tobacco, cedar. Still has some rough tannins that need to subside, but it's drinkable. Vegetal elements emerge on the finish. Grade: 88

Posted at 04:59 PM in Food and Wine

