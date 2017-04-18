Review of Bainbridge and Henderson on Limited Liability

Thilo Kuntz of the University of Bremen Faculty of Law has posted an extensive review of Todd Henderson & my book on limited liability. Kuntz concludes:

Bainbridge and Henderson’s book has a lot to offer for readers interested in limited liability and veil piercing. They provide a rich survey of the most important US-literature in the field and add to the discussion by bringing new and interesting arguments to the table. Taking into account how long this debate has been going on and the sheer mass of contributions, this is by no means a small feat. That the authors try to provide a comparative view is a welcome and enriching move as it pushes the academic debate to a broader forum, showing the importance and fruitfulness of comparative approaches. Bainbridge and Henderson make a strong case for abolishing veil piercing, offering a whole package of arguments in favor of reform. Their treatment of veil piercing concepts, and thus the work’s prime rib, is a rewarding read.

The review actually uses our book as a starting point for Kuntz's own views of limited liability, which come from a European civil law perspective and thus provides an interesting counterpoint to our common law focused approach.

