The Business Case Against Board-Managed LLCs

Interesting new article makes the case that board-managed structures are often poor choices for LLCs:

The familiarity with corporate boards may prompt some business owners and their advisors to consider creating board-managed LLCs. Business owners who adopt such structures may be sorry for doing so for a number of reasons. Generally speaking, such structures are too complicated for closely held LLCs, which would benefit from simpler member-managed or manager-managed structures. Because LLC statutes generally do not provide for board-managed LLCs, boards of LLCs generally are the product of management provisions in LLC operating agreements. The lack of a statutory framework provides flexibility but also creates more room for adopting unwanted agreements. Terms such as “board of managers” and “board of directors” could, for instance, have different meanings, and could either grant authority to the board as a whole or to members of the board as managers. Finally, recent case law also indicates that courts will use corporate law to decide disputes that arise among members and managers of board-managed LLCs, corporifying the management structure of those LLCs. Thus, business owners and their advisors must use caution when considering whether to create board-managed LLCs. If they decide that such structures are a must, perhaps they will benefit from forming the LLC in one of three states that have statutory board structures. This brief article introduces these matters.

Borden, Bradley T. and Hurt, Christine and Rutledge, Thomas E., It's a Bird, It's a Plane, No, It's a Board-Managed LLC! (March 24, 2017). Bus. L. Today, No. 7, (Mar. 2017); Brooklyn Law School, Legal Studies Paper No. 488. Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=2940437

I think the authors are correct. The whole point of the LLC is to combine partnership-like governance structures with corporate-like limited liability, while also adding a degree of flexibility that neither corporations nor partnerships possess by also allowing manager-managed LLCs and substantial freedom of contract. But this is a good example of situations in which having freedom of contract doesn't;t necessarily mean you should exercise it.