The Tilapia Tower

This was a fun and easy recipe that used my Adjustable Food Presentation Rings:

Gently combine in a mixing bowl:

Flesh of one avocado diced

Juice of 1 lime

½ cup cooked corn kernels

½ cup canned black beans, rinsed and drained

1 5-ounce package of pico de Gallo, drained

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Dust both sides of a large tilapia filet with your favorite Cajun spice mix and spray both sides with a bit of your favorite non-stick cooking spray. Add to skillet and cook for about 3 minutes per side. Allow to cool slightly, flake into small pieces, add to the mixing bowl, and toss.

Spray the interior of the rings with nonstick cooking spray.

Spoon the mix into your rings, pressing down on the top periodically to pack the mixture in and force out any air pockets. Top with a dab of salsa. Unmold and serve with a green salad.

Serve with a white wine. (I chose the 2014 Conundrum.)



