House Dodd-Frank "Repeal" Bill Leaves Several Key Corporate Governance Provisions Intact

The Dodd-Frank Act had six major provisions that affected Main Street corporate governance, all of which I have derided as "quack" corporate governance:

Section 951’s so-called “say on pay” mandate, requiring periodic shareholder advisory votes on executive compensation. Section 952’s mandate that the compensation committees of reporting companies must be fully independent and that those committees be given certain specified oversight responsibilities. Section 953’s direction that the SEC require companies to provide additional disclosures with respect to executive compensation. Section 954’s expansion of SOX’s rules regarding clawbacks of executive compensation Section 971’s affirmation that the SEC has authority to promulgate a so-called “shareholder access” rule pursuant to which shareholders would be allowed to use the company’s proxy statement to nominate candidates to the board of directors. Section 972’s requirement that companies disclose whether the same person holds both the CEO and Chairman of the Board positions and why they either do or do not do so.

The House Financial Services Committee has just passed the Financial Choice Act. It's not as big a statute as Dodd-Frank (few are), but it's still pretty huge. I've read the summaries and done searches in the text, however, and have determined that while the bill repeals several of of Dodd-Frank's corporate governance provisions outright, it also leaves several intact and makes just tweaks of varying degrees to others: