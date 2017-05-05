House Dodd-Frank "Repeal" Bill Leaves Several Key Corporate Governance Provisions Intact

The Dodd-Frank Act had six major provisions that affected Main Street corporate governance, all of which I have derided as "quack" corporate governance:
- Section 951’s so-called “say on pay” mandate, requiring periodic shareholder advisory votes on executive compensation.
- Section 952’s mandate that the compensation committees of reporting companies must be fully independent and that those committees be given certain specified oversight responsibilities.
- Section 953’s direction that the SEC require companies to provide additional disclosures with respect to executive compensation.
- Section 954’s expansion of SOX’s rules regarding clawbacks of executive compensation
- Section 971’s affirmation that the SEC has authority to promulgate a so-called “shareholder access” rule pursuant to which shareholders would be allowed to use the company’s proxy statement to nominate candidates to the board of directors.
- Section 972’s requirement that companies disclose whether the same person holds both the CEO and Chairman of the Board positions and why they either do or do not do so.
The House Financial Services Committee has just passed the Financial Choice Act. It's not as big a statute as Dodd-Frank (few are), but it's still pretty huge. I've read the summaries and done searches in the text, however, and have determined that while the bill repeals several of of Dodd-Frank's corporate governance provisions outright, it also leaves several intact and makes just tweaks of varying degrees to others:
- I can't find any reference to section 951's say on pay provision. My colleague Steve Bank points out that section 843 of the Act eliminates shareholder voting on golden parachutes and changes the frequency of shareholder votes "by striking ‘'Not less frequently than once every 3 years’ and inserting ‘Each year in which there has been a material change to the compensation of executives of an issuer from the previous year.'"
- Ditto section 952's compensation committee rules.
- Section 953 had two key provisions:
- Subsection (a) requiring improved disclosures of pay versus performance. This subsection appears to have survived intact.
- Subsection (b) required disclosure of the ratio of the CEO's pay to that of the median paid employee. This provision is repealed. See Financial Choice Act section 857(a)(24) at p. 474, line 19 of the Act.
- Section 954's clawback provisions left intact were limited to executives "had control or authority over the financial reporting that resulted in the accounting restatement. See Financial Choice Act section 849 at p. 468, lines 1-7 of the Act. (Thanks again to my friend Steve Bank) for spotting that error)
- Section 971 is repealed. See Financial Choice Act section 857(a)(30) at p. 474, line 25 of the Act.
- Section 972 is repealed. See Financial Choice Act section 857(a)(31) at p. 475, line 1 of the Act.
