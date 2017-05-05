House Financial Choice Bill will change the shareholder proposal rule for the better

The House Financial Services Committee has just passed the Financial Choice Act, which reworks major parts of Dodd-Frank and other recent financial services bills and rules. One noteworthy corporate governance provision will work significant changes in the shareholder proposal rule. Specifically, Section 844 provides that:
(a) RESUBMISSION THRESHOLDS.—The Securities and Exchange Commission shall revise section 240.14a– 8(i)(12) of title 17, Code of Federal Regulations to—
(1) in paragraph (i), adjust the 3 percent threshold to 6 percent;
(2) in paragraph (ii), adjust the 6 percent threshold to 15 percent; and
(3) in paragraph (iii), adjust the 10 percent threshold to 30 percent.
Rule 14a-8 allows a shareholder proponent to resubmit a defeated proposal year after year provided it garners a rather de minimis level of support. This allows weak proposals to resurface time after time. The bill would significantly raise the vote required in order for a proposal to be resubmitted, which will weed out the weakest proposals.
(b) HOLDING REQUIREMENT.—The Securities and Exchange Commission shall revise the holding require- ment for a shareholder to be eligible to submit a share- holder proposal to an issuer in section 240.14a–8(b)(1) of title 17, Code of Federal Regulations, to—
(1) eliminate the option to satisfy the holding requirement by holding a certain dollar amount;
(2) require the shareholder to hold 1 percent of the issuer’s securities entitled to be voted on the proposal, or such greater percentage as determined by the Commission; and
(3) adjust the 1 year holding period to 3 years.
Currently investors who own just $2,000 worth of a company's stock can submit proposals, even if that represents an infinitesimally small percentage of the issuer's total market capitalization. As of today, for example, Apple has a total market capitalization of $776.6 billion. So a shareholder who owns 0.00000026% of Apple's stock can make a proposal. And the investor only needs to have held the stock for a year. The bill eliminates the $2,000 dollar threshold, so that investors will have to own at least 1% of the issuer's market capitalization in order to use the proposal, and lengthens the minimum holding period. This change will eliminate a lot of the gadflies and limit the use of proposals to investors with serious long-term skin in the game.
(c) SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS ISSUED BY PROXIES.—Section 14 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (15 U.S.C. 78n) is amended by adding at the end the following:
‘‘(j) SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS BY PROXIES NOT PERMITTED.—An issuer may not include in its proxy materials a shareholder proposal submitted by a person in such person’s capacity as a proxy, representative, agent, or person otherwise acting on behalf of a shareholder.’’.
This provision basically eliminates the ability of busybodies like the former Harvard Shareholder Rights Project from acting as the "representative" of some shareholder, whereas in fact the Project was the real party in interest and was just piggybacking on the shareholders investment because it didn't own stock in the company.
The bill's comprehensive summary explains the need for these commonsense reforms:
Section 14 and Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 govern the submission of shareholder proposals. The Rule allows any shareholder who holds $2,000 or 1 percent worth of a company’s stock – for a period of one year – to submit a non-binding shareholder proposal on any subject matter that they please. ...
Due in part to the extremely low bar for qualification to submit a proposal, as well as the SEC’s increasing tendency to err on the side of proponents in allowing these proposals access to the corporate proxy, the shareholder proposal process has become one of the favorite vehicles for special interest activists to advance their social, environmental, or political agendas. Proponents largely include activist public pension funds, social, or environmentally-focused funds, as well as so-called “gadfly” investors who own miniscule amounts of a company’s stock, often times just so they are able to submit proposals year after year. ...
To put the gadfly comment into perspective, consider this excerpt from Proxy Monitor's 2014 report on "frequent filers" of shareholder proposals:
Since 2006 (the first year in the ProxyMonitor.org database), the three most frequent sponsors of shareholder proposals at Fortune 250 companies have been corporate gadflies: John Chevedden (including, in earlier years, his family trust and now-deceased father, Ray); William Steiner (and son, Kenneth); and Evelyn Davis. Over the last nine years, Chevedden has sponsored 232 proposals, Steiner 215, and Davis 153 (Figure 1). Other frequent filers over the time span include Emil Rossi (and family), James McRitchie (and wife, Myra K. Young), John Harrington, and Gerald Armstrong. These seven people (and their family members) are the only individual investors to file more than ten shareholder proposals during the 2006–14 period.
These folks need to get a life. Find a hobby. Something besides wasting people's time with proposals that almost never come close to passing.
Back to the bill's summary:
Despite the increasing number of proposals at public companies, shareholder support for environmental, social, or political issues remains stubbornly low. According to Proxy Monitor, in the decade they have been tracking proposals at Fortune 250 companies, not a single environmental-related shareholder proposal has received the majority support of shareholders over board opposition. Proposals related to political spending disclosure have not fared much better - only one proposal in that timeframe has received majority support, and in 2016 such proposals averaged only 23% support from shareholders.
As explained by former Commissioner Gallagher:
the SEC’s shareholder proposal rule, Rule 14a-8, is being abused by special interest groups to advance idiosyncratic goals that may directly conflict with the interests of most shareholders. A proponent, often with little to no skin in the game, can force a company to include in its proxy a proposal, which can touch on any of a wide range of issues, including immaterial social and political matters. Or, the company can expend substantial corporate resources seeking exclusion of the proposal.456
In addition to low thresholds for the initial submission of a proposal, shareholders are allowed to resubmit their proposal in subsequent years, even if they receive extremely low levels of support. Current regulations allow a company to exclude a resubmitted proposal from its proxy only if it failed to receive the support of 3% of shareholders the last time it was voted on; 6% if it has been voted on twice in the last five years; and 10% if it was voted on three or more times in the last five years. Thus, in many cases shareholder proposals that have been opposed by over 90% of shareholders on multiple occasions are allowed to be resubmitted, forcing companies to spend time and money in deciding how to deal with them.
The increasing use of the shareholder proposal system to embarrass companies or to advance idiosyncratic agendas – while the vast majority of shareholders vote in opposition to them – shows that this system is broken and in need of reform. The resounding message from a majority of shareholders is that they care about the companies they invest in generating a decent return, and have no interest in becoming involved in the pet issues of others. Despite the fact that the majority of shareholders oppose the activist shareholder proposals, because of the current regulatory regime, public companies must dedicate time, and money to defend against them. We want our companies to better use their resources to grow, and create more jobs – not fight politically motivated activist shareholders.
As I have repeatedly explained over the years, for example, shareholder proposals to require corporations to disclose political contributions are not about improving corporate governance but are aimed exclusively at defunding conservatives for the benefit of the Democrats.
Let's hope this provision passes. But we need not depend just on the Congress doing the right thing (I remain doubtful that this bill will survive a Democratic filibuster in the Senate). In my view, having adopted Rule 14a-8 and often amended it over the years, as well as frequently changing its interpretations of the rule, the SEC has all the authority it needs to do this by amending the rule.
Social Media