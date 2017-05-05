House Financial Choice Bill will change the shareholder proposal rule for the better

(2) in paragraph (ii), adjust the 6 percent threshold to 15 percent; and (3) in paragraph (iii), adjust the 10 percent threshold to 30 percent.

Rule 14a-8 allows a shareholder proponent to resubmit a defeated proposal year after year provided it garners a rather de minimis level of support. This allows weak proposals to resurface time after time. The bill would significantly raise the vote required in order for a proposal to be resubmitted, which will weed out the weakest proposals.

(b) HOLDING REQUIREMENT.—The Securities and Exchange Commission shall revise the holding require- ment for a shareholder to be eligible to submit a share- holder proposal to an issuer in section 240.14a–8(b)(1) of title 17, Code of Federal Regulations, to— (1) eliminate the option to satisfy the holding requirement by holding a certain dollar amount; (2) require the shareholder to hold 1 percent of the issuer’s securities entitled to be voted on the proposal, or such greater percentage as determined by the Commission; and (3) adjust the 1 year holding period to 3 years.

Currently investors who own just $2,000 worth of a company's stock can submit proposals, even if that represents an infinitesimally small percentage of the issuer's total market capitalization. As of today, for example, Apple has a total market capitalization of $776.6 billion. So a shareholder who owns 0.00000026% of Apple's stock can make a proposal. And the investor only needs to have held the stock for a year. The bill eliminates the $2,000 dollar threshold, so that investors will have to own at least 1% of the issuer's market capitalization in order to use the proposal, and lengthens the minimum holding period. This change will eliminate a lot of the gadflies and limit the use of proposals to investors with serious long-term skin in the game.

(c) SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS ISSUED BY PROXIES.—Section 14 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (15 U.S.C. 78n) is amended by adding at the end the following:

‘‘(j) SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS BY PROXIES NOT PERMITTED.—An issuer may not include in its proxy materials a shareholder proposal submitted by a person in such person’s capacity as a proxy, representative, agent, or person otherwise acting on behalf of a shareholder.’’.

This provision basically eliminates the ability of busybodies like the former Harvard Shareholder Rights Project from acting as the "representative" of some shareholder, whereas in fact the Project was the real party in interest and was just piggybacking on the shareholders investment because it didn't own stock in the company.

The bill's comprehensive summary explains the need for these commonsense reforms: