I may have been wrrrr ... wrrrn ... wrrnngg

Okay, I admit it. I'm about one more Trump screwup from admitting that ... pic.twitter.com/78BjGYOrLg— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 17, 2017
For the benefit of those of you too young to have gotten the cultural reference in my last tweet https://t.co/j4OYYDlmLj— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 17, 2017
Having said that, I still think Hillary would have been an equally terrible disaster. Especially on abortion and religious liberty issues.— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) May 17, 2017
