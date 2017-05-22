Justice Alito on the growing threat to religious liberty

From the WSJ:

Reports KYW Newsradio:

Alito, a South Jersey native, spoke candidly about what he perceives as persistent attacks on free-speech rights and religious liberty. A Roman Catholic himself, Alito says he believes a shifting morality in American society has put individuals and institutions in the crosshairs of future legal challenges. And, Alito says, while the high court has a clear record of landing on the side of the First Amendment, there are a growing number of Americans who are pressing to silence the message of those with whom they disagree.

Justice Alito referred to his dissent in the landmark 2015 gay marriage case when he warned that the landmark Obergefell decision legalizing same-sex unions would “be used to vilify Americans who are unwilling to assent to the new orthodoxy.”

In the interview, he suggested that the “new orthodoxy” is what led high-court colleagues last year to reject an appeal by religious pharmacists in Washington state who challenged a Washington State law requiring pharmacies to fill prescriptions for emergency contraceptives.

“[George] Washington and other founders…saw a vital connection between religion and the character needed for republican self-government,” he said. “What the founders understood more than 200 years ago is just as true today.”