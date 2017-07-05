« Ridge Geyserville (Sonoma County) 2009 | Main | My friends at the Washington Legal Foundation take on the CFPB »

05/07/2017

Ridge Buchignani Ranch Zinfandel (Sonoma County) 2011

2011 Ridge Zinfandel Buchignani RanchEasy drinking, mature, classic Ridge ATP Zinfandel. Blackberry, raspberry, sour cherry, pepper, warm spices. At or very near peak. Grade: 88

